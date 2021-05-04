Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

