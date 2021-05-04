Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Cut by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.32. 28,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

