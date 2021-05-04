Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

CHD stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

