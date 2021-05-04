Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$321.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

