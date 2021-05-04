Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

