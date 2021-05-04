Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.18.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$14.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

