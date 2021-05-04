China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 25.5% in April

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

