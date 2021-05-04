Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 293,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,564. The stock has a market cap of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

