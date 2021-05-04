Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Chimerix worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

