Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $509.11 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

