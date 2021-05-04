Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,500,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.