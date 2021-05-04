Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $241,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 247,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 220,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

