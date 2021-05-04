Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 178.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.60 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $659.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $687.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.