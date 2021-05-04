Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.