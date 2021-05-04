Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

