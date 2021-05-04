Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.11 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

