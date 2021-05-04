Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $164,000 in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

AYLA stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

