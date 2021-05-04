Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of ($14.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($42.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $48.79.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
