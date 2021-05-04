Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.69

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $79.56, with a volume of 8242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.