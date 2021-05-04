Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 160754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.67%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

