ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.72

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 154654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

