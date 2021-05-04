Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $780.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $724.00 to $780.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.50.

CHTR opened at $677.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $684.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

