Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $740.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $660.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $677.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.