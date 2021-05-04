Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3,953.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,690. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

