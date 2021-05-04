Cerillion’s (CER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

CER opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £185.34 million and a PE ratio of 71.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.01. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 639 ($8.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

