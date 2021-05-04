Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

CRNT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $274.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.90.

CRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

