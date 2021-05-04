Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

