Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Centene by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 5.3% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,820 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

