Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

CNC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 107,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after buying an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

