Centaur Price Tops $0.0117 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Centaur has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $232,608.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

