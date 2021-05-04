Cellectis’ (CLLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.