Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 187,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $327.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.