CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.