CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of CDW worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in CDW by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

