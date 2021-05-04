Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.10

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Ccore has a market cap of $173,098.63 and $162.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.00890561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,733.58 or 0.10250162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00101815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

