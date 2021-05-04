Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.