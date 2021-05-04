Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.57.

NYSE CBOE opened at $106.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

