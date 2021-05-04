Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.37.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 446.0% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

