Castweet (CTT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Castweet has a total market cap of $201,180.40 and $65,958.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.01184326 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00106483 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

