Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $290.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.53 and a 200-day moving average of $258.77. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.23 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 862,490 shares of company stock worth $240,126,239. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

