Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.70.

Carter’s stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

