Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,752. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $902.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

