Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

CARR opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

