Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 138,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,828. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

