Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

