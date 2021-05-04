Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,250 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 48,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

