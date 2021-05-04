Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,749,029. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

