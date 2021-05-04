Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $105.12.

