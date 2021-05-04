CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $637,107.12 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.