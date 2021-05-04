Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.18. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 504,638 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 6.55.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
