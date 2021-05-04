Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.18. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 504,638 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 6.55.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.